Martial helps United sink Spurs

Substitute Anthony Martial’s 81st minute strike gave Manchester United a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday to keep them in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City.

After last week’s surprise defeat at Huddersfield Town, Jose Mourinho’s team could not still afford another slip-up, but they found it hard to break down a resilient Spurs’ defence.

Tottenham, without their top scorer Harry Kane, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury, could have gone in front in the 76th minute when Christian Eriksen threaded a superb ball towards Dele Alli.

But, the England midfielder’s effort went the wrong side of the post.

Romelu Lukaku headed a Jesse Lingard cross against the post, United finally broke through and it was in direct fashion.

A long ball from goalkeeper David De Gea was flicked on by Lukaku into the path of the on-running Martial and the Frenchman confidently slotted past Hugo Lloris.

United moves on to 23 points, two points behind leaders, City, who also defeated West Bromwich Albion by three goals to two on Saturday, while third-placed Spurs are on 20. (Reuters/NAN)