Married or Single, I Will Continue To Dress Sexy – Actress Vivian Maduwuba

Actress Vivian Chinwendu Maduwuba has made it clear that her sexy appearance is for comfort and not to attract men because she is satisfied with her husband.

The Imo State born actress who has stared in tons of movies, said people often mistake her appearance for that of an ‘attention seeker’, but is like that because it makes her comfortable.

“I dress sexy not because of anything; it has been my style. That is the only dressing that makes me comfortable”, she said after being quizzed at a movie location in Owerri, the capital city of Imo State.

She further stated that whosoever that is attracted is not her business because she is not interested in all that. “I mind my business”, she said, adding that for any amount, she would neither strip nor go nude in a movie.

“I love acting romantic scenes, I also love action parts. Romantic scenes doesn’t have to be raw and my husband will understand that it is just a movie and it all ends there. He is never worried.

“Being on a romantic scene doesn’t mean the person is doing it practically. It is just like in ‘419 Wedding’, it looked raw but not too raw”, she added.

Vivian Chinwendu Maduwuba who stared in ‘Return of Native Doctor’ and ‘Sisters Game’, also revealed that acting alongside Nollywood legend Chiwetalu Agu and Pamela Mberekpe are among the most memorable moments in her career, while adding that she hopes to see herself as a top actress in no distant time.