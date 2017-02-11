Many Terrorists, 7 Soldiers killed as Boko Haram ambushes Troops

The Boko Haram Terrorists have again ambushed troops of Operation Lafiya Dole along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.

Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops on Thursday night.

The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.

According to Deputy Army spokesperson in charge of 7 Division, Lt Col Kingsley Samuel, seven soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri.

The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents.

Meanwhile, additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists, Samuel said.