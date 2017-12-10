Manchester derby: City beat United to go 11 points clear

Otamendi scored the winning goal

Manchester City moved 11 points clear at the top of the English Premier League after a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford in their derby clash on Sunday.

City have thus become the first team to win 14 consecutive English top-flight games in the same season.

Their victory ended United’s run of 40 home games unbeaten in all competitions.

City went ahead in the 43rd minute when Romelu Lukaku failed to clear Kevin De Bruyne’s in-swinging corner kick.

As the ball fell to David Silva who was played onside by Ashley Young, the Spaniard gratefully hooked the ball home.

Poor defending at the other end allowed United to get level before the break, when Marcos Rojo hit a hopeful diagonal cross into the City box.

Nicolas Otamendi misjudged a header, Fabian Delph hesitated and Marcus Rashford pounced on the loose ball to drive low past Ederson.

Nine minutes after the interval, City grabbed the winner.

Silva whipped in a free-kick into the box and Lukaku, who had a derby to forget, drove an attempted clearance into the back of team mate Chris Smalling.

The ball looped to Otamendi who, making amends for his earlier mistake, showed great athleticism to volley home on the half-turn.

City then had goalkeeper Ederson to thank for the three points.

He produced a superb double save at close range six minutes from the end to keep out efforts from Lukaku and Juan Mata.