Man, 78 asks Court to dissolve his marriage

ADO-EKITI – A septuagenarian, Chief Eminan Bakare, on Friday approached an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve his six-year-old marriage to his wife, Toyin.

The petitioner approached the court on grounds that the respondent was no longer taking care of his needs, fought him frequently and lack of peace.

The petitioner, Chief Eminan Bakare, 78, a farmer and resident of ‎No.19, Ayesola Street, Ado-Ekiti, told the court that the respondent was a trouble-maker.

He said that after the respondent gave birth to a son for him, she started maltreating him and would not bother to prepare food for him.

Eminan told the court that the respondent often beat him whenever they had a misunderstanding.

He prayed the court to award the custody of the only child of the union to him to enable him take proper care of his son, adding that the dissolution of the marriage would also give him peace of mind.

The respondent, Mrs Toyin Bakare, 39, a prison officer and a resident of No, 23, Ayesola Street, Ado-Ekiti, denied all the allegations against her by the petitioner.

She told the court that the petitioner was a freak preferring to give his money to other women instead of providing food in the home for her and her son.

Toyin said it was his promiscuity that often led to conflict between them.

The respondent said that the petitioner brought home another woman and ‎abandoned her son when she was away for six months’ course.

She prayed the court to award the custody of the only child of the union to her because the petitioner would not take care of the child.

‎Toyin also urged the court to order the petitioner to pay her N10, 000 as monthly upkeep for the child.

The President of the court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede , adjourned the case until Nov.30 after the submissions of both parties.