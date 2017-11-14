Man, 65, remanded in prison for alleged homosexuality

MINNA – A Minna Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday remanded a 65-year-old man, Patrick Kalu, in prison for allegedly having anal sex with a 15 years old boy.

The accused who resides in Railway Quarters, Minna, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Mohammed, however, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison and adjourned the case until Jan, 25, 2018.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Abdullahi Maiyaki, had told the court that the accused was arrested on Nov. 8, for having sex through the anus with a 15-year-old boy.

He said that Kalu was arrested during the act, adding that he had kept the victim in his house for over one year.

Maiyaki said that the accused lured the unsuspecting victim from Karimo area of Abuja on the pretext of securing him a job.

He said that the offence contravened Section 284 of the Panel Code Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes a 14-year jail term with no option of fine, upon a High Court conviction.