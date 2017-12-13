Man, 57, docked for allegedly duping church N1m

NASARAWA – A 57-year-old man, Shinya Ellah, was on Wednesday arraigned in a Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa for allegedly duping Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mararaba of N1 million.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Hamen Donald, told the court that one Mr Moses Adie reported the matter at `A’ Police Division, Mararaba on Aug. 24, at about 9.50 a.m on behalf of the church.

“In February, the defendant agreed to sell a plot of land to the church at the rate of N4 million in which the church paid one million as first installment into the defendant’s account.

“The church, having paid the first instalment, the defendant absconded to an unknown destination with the money without notifying the church until he was traced through tracking and arrested,’’ Donald said.

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 322 of the Penal Code Law.

The defendant denied committing the offence when the charge was read to him.

The Judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100, 000 bail with one surety in like amount.

Shekarau said that the surety should present two of his recent passport photographs and must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2018, for hearing.