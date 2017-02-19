Makarfi’s PDP Faction Summon Emergency Meeting

ABUJA – By Olusegun Lawrence The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has summoned an emergency meeting of stakeholders of the party scheduled for Monday, February 20, 2017.

According to the spokesperson of the faction, Dayo Adeyeye, the meeting is summoned to discuss the decision of the Appeal Court which favoured the Ali Modu-Sheriff’s faction of the party.

Those invited to the meeting are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly members, former governors of PDP, former ministers under the platform of the PDP, former National Assembly members and party elders.

Adeyeye enjoined all those invited to attend “unfailingly as crucial party matters will be discussed.”

Prompt News recalls that the chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Ekiti state Governor Ayodele Fayose, had descried the Appeal Court ruling as a rape on democracy, saying that the faction would appeal.