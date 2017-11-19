Lulu, Fresh, Onyedinma, Others bag  FCT SWAN Award

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Lulu, FCT acting director of sports development, Chief Dilichukwu Onyedinma and chairman NFF technical and development committee, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh have been listed among those to receive the 2017 FCT Sports Writer Association of Nigeria (SWAN) merit award holding on Thursday, 23rd November, 2017.

The Award and Gala night ceremony which is slated for Ayalla Hotel in Area 11, Abuja, will climax a one week long social event of members of the pen profession which got underway last Friday with FCT SWAN/Ahmed Yusuf Fresh 5-Aside football competition.

The FCT SWAN chairman, Comrade Kayode Adeniyi, said the award is the efforts of the FCT SWAN to recognise and appreciate individual sports personalities and organisations, who contributed in one way or the other to the development of sports in FCT and also to forge a better future for the games in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, others to be honoured include, Olympian Chika Chukwumerije, FCT FA chairman, Musa Talle, FCT best athlete of the year, team of the year, FCT best sports journalist of the year for both print, radio and television and others.

Meanwhile, the Ramsey Ugele Table Tennis championship, will kicks start today with the former champion, Michael Obasi of Hot FM taking on Godswill Omoh of Independent Television (ITV), Dennis Adegunlayi of NTA will slug it out with Tokunbo Adesanya of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adedeji Tomilayo of NAN will square up against Steve Ojo of ITV and Ifeaanyi Elumziem of Hot FM will battle it out with Peter Ochigbo.