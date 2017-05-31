LOYA MIlk Nurtures Swimming Talent Amongst Children



Calcium fortified Loya Milk; a premium brand from the stables of Promasidor Nigeria Limited last Saturday, held the second edition of the ‘Loya Swim Meet,’ a swimming competition for Secondary School students in Nigeria.

The Loya Swim Meet is part of Promasidor’s efforts at promoting and enhancing talents in swimming among children.

A total of 17 secondary schools participated in the competition which was held at the Grange School at Harold Shodipo Crescent, Ikeja, where cash prizes of over One Million Naira and other consolation prizes were won.

Schools that participated in the “Loya Swim Meet” competition include Grange School; Straitgate College; The Bells Comprehensive School; Greenville School; Grace High School; Halifield Schools; Honeyland College; Queensland Academy; Avicenna International School; Chrisland Schools; and Supreme Educational Foundation School.

Others include Children’s International School; Lagos Preparatory School; Juiliard Academy; Corona Secondary School; Greensprings School; and Emerald High School.

Grange School outshined other 16 secondary schools by clinching the first position with cash prizes of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira in the 25 metres freestyle; 50 metres freestyle as well as the 100 metres freestyle relays in the boys and girls categories.

Loya Milk which is fortified with 50 percent more calcium believes in the development of children and this can be achieved not only by providing the best nutrition in the brand but also by identifying with a sport that fosters this promise, Abiodun Ayodeji, Category Manager, Promasidor Nigeria Limited, said at the event.