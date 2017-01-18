LMC Fines Rangers for disorderly conduct of SupportersSupporters

Rangers International, Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes have been issued summary jurisdiction notices by the League Management Company (LMC) for various breaches they committed in the course of Match Day 1 of the Nigeria Football Professional League (NPFL) 2016/17 season concluded over the weekend.

It was Rangers that got cited for more serious breaches which include Rules B13.52, B13.18 and C1.1 which attracted a cumulative fine of N2.750milliom.

In the first charge for breach of Rule B13.52, the league champions were accused of not ensuring restriction of access to unauthorized persons to all restricted areas in the course of their fixture against Abia Warriors.

“In the course of your Match Day 1 fixture: Rangers International vs. Abia Warriors, you failed to ensurerestriction of access by unauthorized persons from all restricted areas in the course of the match, when two (2) men gained access to the corridor of the Referees’ changing room in an attempt to intimidate and or harass the Referees; and they further gained access to the State Box to harass officials of the visiting team”, read charge signed by Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer.

In count two, the LMC charged Rangers with breach of Rule 13.18 citing the encroachment on the field of play and throwing of objects towards the field of play by the club’s supporters.

On the third count, Rangers was charged with breach of Rule C1.1, punishable by Rule B15.16 for their supporters’ conduct which was deemed capable of bringing the League to disrepute. This conduct the charge read, “included their attempt to assault match officials and hauling stones and other missiles at the match officials while they were being escorted off the field of play by security personnel, in the process of which the Match Commissioner and a security operative were injured by missiles thrown”.

The Enugu State Police Command had in the aftermath of the incident admonished Supporters of Rangers International to refrain from taking laws into their hands no matter how aggrieved they could be over the outcome of a football match. The command’s spokesperson, Ebere Amaraizu further warned that the Police would not tolerate abuse of the laws of the land by club supporters.

Lobi Stars were charged for failing to have the surname of their players written at the back of their jerseys during their match against Shooting Stars in breach of Rule B9.7 and punishable under Rule B9.12, of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL, in that on Sunday. The Club was fined N100, 000.

On their part, Niger Tornadoes was charged for having the design and lettering of shirt names and numbers of their players that did not meet the prescribed standard and which did not meet the approval of the league. Tornadoes are to pay N100, 000 for this breach.

All the clubs have a deadline of close of business on Thursday to respond in writing indicating acceptance of the sanctions or electing to appeal.