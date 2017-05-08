Lawmaker empowers 1000 indigent JAMB applicants

Ex- Federal lawmaker, Hon Bimbo Daramola, on Friday flagged-off the distribution of free Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board, JAMB, forms to 1,000 prospective candidates from all across Ekiti State.

Addressing the prospective JAMB candidates during the event, Hon Daramola, said the flag-off of his ” Teach Them How To Fish Platform” is set up to inject a fresh start into the glorious future of all the beneficiaries across the state.

“We have collectively pressed the RESET BUTTON to A Fresh Start, New Hope to Restore Ekiti’s Identity, he said.

Daramola, who also described the gesture as a “Human Empowerment Initiative” to boost the development of the state, said he was compelled to embark on the exercise because there are many brilliant students from poor homes who may wish to go to the universities but lack support from their parents and, orphans who have lost their parents without having anyone to cater for them educationally.

“ As much as possible no students in the state desirous of having education should be denied of such as a result of lack of means or absence of opportunities, said the 2019 Ekiti gubernatorial candidate.

“We committed to get 1000 JAMB forms FREE for many who may not be so lucky and because of the overriding considerations not that the millions we will spend can’t be kept in bank accounst or used to solve my personal challenges or used to build financial war chest for “purchase of delegates” as I have been so adviced particularly those who feel this is politically motivated.”

“But when we saw that destinies can’t or should not be put on hold by another year we felt primaries of gubernatorial election can wait.”

Massive crowds that includes, students, politicians from all parties, and parents attended the historic event.