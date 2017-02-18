Lagos SWAN Draws Battle Line With National President, Sirawoo

Lagos chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), rose from its emergency congress on Friday, passing a vote of no confidence on the body’s National President, Honour Sirawoo.

The National President recently caused outrage when he refused to endorse the candidacy of veteran journalist, Mitchel Obi, to take another shot at the AIPS Presidency.

A visibly angry Fred Edoreh, chairman of Lagos SWAN who presided over the congress lamented the arrogance exhibited so far by the National President.

Sirawoo had declined to endorse Obi’s candidacy claming he is not a journalist.

Addressing the congress, Edoreh said, “It became necessary for us to call this emergency congress to discuss and take a position on what action should be taken to respond to the damage brought to SWAN.

“By this attempt, to make us lose leadership of the body of Africa sports journalist, SWAN has, therefore, lost confidence in the leadership of Sirawoo and will no longer submit itself under his authority.’’

According to Lagos SWAN chairman, despite the outrage that greeted Sirawoo’s decision, the National Executive Committeee (NEC) is yet to make statement.