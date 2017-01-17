Lagos Police Chief, Owoseni Redeployed, Replacement Named

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has redeployed Lagos State Police Chief, Fatai Owoseni.

To take over from him is the Officer in Charge of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) monitoring unit, Garuba Umar, who was

promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) four days ago.

Mr Owoseni has been asked to proceed to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos for leadership course.

The new Lagos Police Chief once served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ikoyi, in Lagos.

He was also at a time the Commander of Mobile Police Squadron 19 in Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the IGP has decorated the newly promoted senior officers including Force PRO, Don Awunah.

He charged them to see their promotion as an “elevation within the context of a springboard to greater challenges and increased efforts to accomplish organizational goals.

“Since the inception of this current police administration, remarkable achievements have been recorded in various departments of the Force.

“These achievements are as a result of the collective efforts of these senior officers whose devotions and conduct while performing their duties have been exemplary to say the least.

“Worthy of note are huge successes of critical national strategic operations, pragmatic and robust public relations, breakthrough in high profile investigations and landmark accomplishment in curtailing the menace of kidnappings and violent crimes throughout the country.”