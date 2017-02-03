Lagos Police Arrest Man Dehumanizing His Employee

Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man for dehumanizing his employee and transporting him to Abuja.

The employer, Engineer Wole Odunuga, was arrested after officers of Metro Police chased his vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux Van with the registration number SMK 707 CA, from Ketu/Ojota Flyover to 7 – Up before Toll gate.

The officer had on Wednesday night at around 7:20 p.m. stopped the vehicle but the lone occupant defied the police order and sped off.

After forcing the vehicle to a stop around 7 – Up, the officer were shocked to see a man, later identified as Daniel Dabis, with his legs and hands tied to his back and put at the back of the Hilux.

During preliminary investigation, the driver of the vehicle claimed the victim stole his money from his Abuja home before he absconded to Lagos, so he was transporting him back to Abuja before he was stopped.

He stated “I been searching for him all over places, which took me to his village in Plateau state. It was one of his friends that told me he was in Lagos where he was hiding. Precisely, I was hinted he was staying at Mile 12 Market, Ketu.

I drove down from Abuja and I met him at Mile 12 Market, Ketu, where I picked him up”.

He continued; “initially, I had taken him down to Ketu Divisional Police Station, Lagos, to incident the matter, but the officers at the station declined to detain him there. So, I had no option than to take him back to Abuja”.

Odunuga, a resident of Pent City Estate, Abuja, added: “that was what I was trying to do before I was accosted by the police team on routine Patrol under the Ketu/Ojota flyover”,

But according to Daniel Dabis, “what I took from him were a ladder and a wheel barrow. He is estimating the cost of the wheel barrow at N110,000 and the ladder, N90,000, that is all I took from him”.

He has because of that tied my legs and hands to my back. His plans were to drive me to Abuja in the officers, he would have killed me and dump my body at the road side”