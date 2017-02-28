La Liga, LMC to train 60 NLO coaches

No fewer than 60 Nationwide League One coaches are set to benefit from a three-day coaching course to be conducted by trainers and instructors from the Spanish La Liga.

The training programme will start from Saturday March 4, through Monday March 6, at the Media Centre, National Stadium Abuja.

The event is put together by the League Management Company to enable NLO coaches enrich their knowledge of the game and coaching techniques.

The La Liga trainers will be focussing on impacting NLO coaches with talent identification skills.

“The Board of Nationwide League One has entered into partnership with the League Management Company and all NLO Division One Coaches have been invited to an epoch making event aimed at equipping our coaches with the modern techniques in youth developmental coaching,” Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, NLO boss said.

The coaches are to come along with Soccer Boot, Trainers, their individual club jerseys, White T-Shirt and Short, Jeans, and Track Suit.

The coaches are advised to send their full name and passport photographs to the NLO secretariat for accreditation on or before Thursday March 2, 2017.

Certificate of participation will be issued at the end of the event, while participants are to cater for their accommodation and transportation for this event.