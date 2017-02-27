Kwara State Varsity To Offer Aeronautical Engineering Programme

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the take-off of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering Degree programme at the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete.

With this approval, KWASU has become the first Nigerian university to institute a degree programme in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering.

The Vice-chancellor of the KWASU, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’allah disclosed this in a statement on Monday. He said that the institution has formally submitted an invitation to NUC for accreditation, and assured that the university is fully ready for the exercise.

Prof. Na’allah also congratulated and commended all the students and staff of the school’s College of Engineering and Technology, particularly the Department of Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering for “their hard work and patience that have led to this great success.”

KWASU’s College of Engineering and Technology currently offers courses in Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Food, Agric & Biological Engineering and Materials Science and Engineering.

Recall that the administration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has completed the construction of an N800million Engineering complex for the university, which is part of the State government’s efforts to promote engineering education.

With the International Aviation College (IAC) already situated in Ilorin, Kwara State is fast becoming the aviation hub in the country.