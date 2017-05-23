Kwara Football Academy Awards Scholarship to Two U-15



The Kwara Football Academy (KFA), has awarded scholarships to two of its players who participated and won the NPFL/LALIGA U-15 Promises with Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC U-15 team.

The two players are William Oni and Christopher Omomeji.

The State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Kale Ayo, announced the scholarship on Tuesday during a reception organised by the academy for the players.

Ayo said the state Governor Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, was happy with the performance of the boys, hence the reason he approved the award of the scholarship.

He described them as a worthy ambassadors of the academy.

The Commissioner who advised the beneficiaries to continue to combine sports with education, pledged that the state government will continue to give priority to grassroots sports development.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Elder Ayobola Samuel, said the government has realised the potential of the academy, hence the reason it has returned it to the Ministry.

He pledged the Ministry’s resolve to turn around the fortunes of the academy and return it to its old glory days.

The Administrator of the academy, Mr. Kunle Ayantola, in his welcome address, said he is always confident of his boys bringing home glory whenever they go out to compete.

He explained that the two boys had been awarded full scholarships throughout their secondary education.

Ayantola advised them to continue to take their education serious as it is very important to combine both sports and education.

He assured the parents that the Academy will continue to develop their children to an enviable position.

One of the parents of the awardees, Mr. Shola Oni, who spoke on behalf of the parents, thanked the institution for the opportunity offered their children.

He said the parents will forever be grateful for the gesture by the state government.