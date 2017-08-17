Kwara Assembly bans nude parties in hotels

The Kwara state House of Assembly has directed all hoteliers in the state to desist from organising nude parties in the state.

This followed a Motion on Notice raised by the House Leader, Hon Hassan Oyeleke titled “Banning nude parties in Hotels in Kwara State

It would be recalled that the House had last week directed the state Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, the Director General of Hamony Holdings, and some notable hoteliers to appear before it on allegation of running nude parties .

Reading the resolutions of the legistlature, the Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad explained that organising nude parties in hotels was alien the to the culture of the people of the state,pointing out that the legistlature would not support any act capable of enhancing moral bankruptcy in the state.

The parliament equally directed the state Hospitality and Tourism Development Board to enforce operation show your identification card for all lodgers in the state, keep record of all hotel lodgers and report compliance to the House within four weeks.

It also enjoined the state government to direct relevant Ministry and allied agencies to conduct periodic supervision on all the hotels, brothels and club houses in the state, with a view to curbing the urgly trend.

The legislature, while calling for registeration of hotels in the state enjoined the state government to ensure adequate funding of relevant Ministries and Agencies in performing their cabinet responsibilities

and advised Security Agencies, National Orientation Agency, Ministry of Information and Communication and religious bodies to collaborate in curbing nude parties in hotels in the state.

Meanwhile , the state government has been urged to urgently release funds to contractors handling the reconstruction of the collapsed Akerebiata Bridge and reconstruction of Harmony-Akerebiata road.

This followed a Matter of Urgent Public Importance raised by a member representing Ilorin North- West Constituency, Hon. Abdulrafiu Abdulrahaman on the collapsed Akerebiata bridge along Specialist Hospital road Ilorin.