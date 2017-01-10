Kure’s death has created a big vacuum in Niger politics – Anenih

Former Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Anenih, has condoled with the government and people of Niger state as well as the family of the former governor, Engineer Abdulkadir Kure who died last Sunday, saying his sudden transition had created a big vacuum in the politics of the state.

Anenih’s condolences were contained in a letter, dated January 10, 2017, to the wife of the late former governor, Senator Zaynab Kure.

Expressing shock at the death, which he described as sudden, Anenih declared that “his death came at a time his wealth of experience as a former governor of Niger state, an accomplished public servant and astute politician, was most needed to assist in giving direction to his state and the nation.”

According to him, “Engr. Kure’s Sojourn as governor for eight years, from 1999 to 2007, showed a man who worked tirelessly for the development of infrastructure in Niger State.

“His transition to the great beyond has indeed left a big vacuum in the politics of his state that may be difficult to fill.”

Anenih described Kure as a courageous man and consensus builder who never shied away from expressing his views on critical national issues, while working with others in government for the overall peace of the nation.

“He therefore merited and earned an appointment as member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which I chaired at various times,” he stated.

Anenih said Kure’s political wisdom would be sorely missed by the PDP, Niger State and Nigeria’s political landscape.

He prayed that the widow, his entire family and the good people of Niger State would be granted the fortitude by God to “bear the great loss of this very good man, and grace to fill the void created by his demise.”

He further urged all of them to take solace in the fact that Kure left “a legacy for posterity, worthy of emulation,” and entreated God to grant his soul eternal repose.