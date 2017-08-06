Kogi Speaker promises cordial working relationship with Executive

The Speaker of Kogi State of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Matthew Kolawole has promised to foster cordial working relationship with the executive arm as that is the only way to guarantee development for the state.

The Speaker disclosed this at the monthly meeting of Kabba Development Union (KDU), Lokoja Chapter, which was held at Lokoja Club 1901 on Sunday.

According to him, he appreciates God and the good people he (God) used for his emergence as the 12th Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly.

He used the occasion to eulogize the people that take out their time to coordinate and organize the meeting which will go a long way to promote rapid development of the community.

Rt. Hon. (Prince) Matthew Kolawole further expressed his appreciation to the people for their support before, during and after the election, noting that it was God that made it possible for him to be elected as a Principal Officer in the Assembly despite he is a first timer.

He charged the people to continue to promote love, unity, peace among various families in Kabba Community; stressing that all hands must be on deck to move the community forward.

He promised to run an open door policy as the Honourable Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, urging them to feel free to approach him on issues that bothers on the development of not only the community but Kogi State at large.

He further called on the people to continue to support and cooperate with the current administration in other to fast track the development of the state.

He said, “Concerning the development of Kabba-Bunu, I have a lot of programs part of which are All Kabba-Bunu Secondary Schools Quiz Competition, Scholarships initiative and Empowerment Program which was recently held will be a recurrent event. At the end of my four years you will see reason for sending me to represent you”.

The entire Owe sons and daughters present at the meeting poured encomium on the Speaker, appreciating his presence.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, a former Commissioner of Fiance and community leader, Dr. Stephen Olorunfemi commended the Speaker for making the community proud at the state level, stressing that this is the first the Local Government would be producing the Speaker of the House.

He urged all and sundry to support him and the current administration noting that the bible say as Christian it is good to always pray for people in the position of authorities.

He encouraged members of the meeting to continue to show interest in their coming together for the development of the community

Personalities at the meetings include; Barr. Tunde Bello, Hon. (Mrs.) Margaret Olayemi, Mrs. Owotunshe, Lt. Col. Olutunmogun, Mr. Mark Friday and host of others.