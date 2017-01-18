Kogi PDP blasts Gov Bello over mass sack of workers

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, has described as inhuman, wicked and unfortunate the mass sack of workers in the State Civil service under the guise of screening and its final release of the report.

The PDP in a statement in Lokoja and signed by Dicson Achadu, Director of Research and Documentation, lamented the trauma and confusion the recent released report has caused citizens of the state.

The PDP lamented the number of deaths caused by the governor during the failed screening exercise that lasted over a year, said the release of the final report which saw to the sacking of about seventy percent of the Labour force of the State, under its uncleared list, as the height of wickedness by the government against its citizens.

While it lamented that the state has accessed over a hundred billion naira since it assumed office about a year ago, said the government aside not having anything to show for the accrual, has chosen to unleash hardship, pain, and suffering that has impoverished and led to the untimely death of many citizens across the State.

Also, the PDP sympathizes with the Labour force of the state over the displacement and sack by the APC led administration, called on the organized Labour to take the destiny of its members at heart, by legally halting forthwith, what it described as the killing of the once vibrant civil service in the State that was a pride in Northern Nigeria.

The opposition party called on the State House of Assembly, to quickly check the excesses of a government it described as tyranic, undemocratic and is becoming draconian by the day, disclosing that rather than make progress, the state has retrogress several steps backward.

The PDP equally called on well meaning indigenes and opinion moulders and leaders, irrespective of tribe, party and religious affiliation i n the State to rise to the gradual decay of turning the State to a personal empire, as the State is now a laughing stock among comity of states in the country.

The statement called on citizens of the state to remain patient, law abiding in the midst of the current happening in the State, and take solace in prayers for God to touch the heart of the governor, whom its described as acting the Scripts of a modern day Pharoh, to make the welfare of the people the cornerstone of democracy and his administration.