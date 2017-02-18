Kogi defeat Jigawa to reach U17 Ramat Cup final

Kogi state U16 have qualified for the final of the 2017 Ramat Cup following a 1-0 triumph over Jigawa State at the Kano Pillars Stadium on Saturday.

Abdulrazak Ahmed’s lone strike helped Adamu Isah’s lads conquer their northern counterparts in the semifinal match in Kano.

The GYB boys had defeated Rivers 3-1, Kaduna 1-0 and held by Bauchi state 1-1 in the group phase before crushing Sokoto 3-1 in the quarterfinals.

In the second match of the last four, hosts, Kano State U16 boys earlier defeated their Kaduna counterparts 2-0 at the same venue.

The Lokoja based boys will tackle hosts Kano in the final scheduled to hold at the same venue on Saturday.