Kidnapped Reps Member Regains Freedom

Hon Garba Durbunde, a member of the House of Representatives, representing Sumaila/Takai federal constituency of Kano State, has been released by his abductors.

The federal lawmaker was kidnapped on Tuesday at Jere, along Abuja – Kaduna road.

The lawmaker’s Legislative Aide, Tunde Adela told OrderPaper.ng that his principal was released from captivity this evening at about 5pm.

It was gathered that Mr Durbunde’s release followed high-level negotiation involving the leadership of the House of Representatives and security agencies.

He was said to have been picked up from a location by his driver from an undisclosed location after ransom was said to have been paid to his abductors.