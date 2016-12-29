Kebbi rocks for Sanusi Youth Cup final

The fourth edition of the Mohammed Sanusi Cup competition came to a close in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Tuesday, with Matawalle FC of Birnin Kebbi emerging the champions.

Indeed, it was a huge gathering of political heavyweights, football leaders and stakeholders, leading academicians, emirs, chiefs, ex –international players, philathropists and well –wishers, as last year’s losing finalist Matawalle FC pipped Wambai FC of Yauri 1-0 in the final.

Kebbi State Director of Sports, Usman Umar Ladan said that a total of 20 teams registered for this year’s competition, including two teams from Argungu, four teams from Jega, one team from Yauri and 13 teams from Birnin Kebbi.

Sponsor of the competition and NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi said, “It is a competition that gives me tremendous joy and I am even thinking of how to expand it in the coming years. I am excited to be able to give back to the society. It is a great feeling.

“The teams that take part are non-League teams, and over the past four years, I can say that it is a championship that the youth of Kebbi State look forward to with much expectation.”

The Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) represented Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, with the Kebbi State Head of Service, Abubakar Udu Idris, Kebbi State FA chairman Abubakar Ladan (also Commissioner for Lands and Housing) and the Permanent Secretary, Higher Education (Kebbi State), Dr. Isa Mohammed Sama also present.

NFF Executive Committee members Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Ahmed Yusuf Fresh and Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Mohammed Alkali (Chairman, Nasarawa State FA and Chairman, Nigeria Nationwide League), Sabo Abdullahi Dutse (Chairman, Jigawa State FA), Dahiru Sadi (President, Players’ Union), businessman Aliyu Oroje (Ciroman Wammako), Ali Sani (NACEGA), Alhaji Salisu Abubakar (Ciroman Kaura), Professor Musa Garba Yakassai (NFF Sub-Committee member and Executive member, NUGA), Alhaji A. B. Yabagi, Alhaji Sani Yakassai, Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki Kaura and retired FIFA referee Prince Elube were also there.

Also not left out were Alhaji Mamaga (Zamfara State FA vice chairman), Alhaji China (Kano FA vice chairman), Alhaji Shantali (Sokoto College of Education), Alhaji Bura Mohammed and former Nigeria international and NFF Assistant Director (Technical), Abdulrafiu Yusuf.