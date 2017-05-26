KanoAt50: Atiku, Former Governors Grace Kano Durbar Festival

KANO – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was a special guest at the traditional Durbar festival staged on Thursday as part of the activities marking the 50th anniversary of Kano state.

Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, led dignitaries to the Durbar festival held at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Also present at the colourful event were some of the former Governors of the state including military administrators.

The festival saw parade of hundreds of men in colourful garments riding their horses in procession.

It was climaxed by firing of guns and parade of the Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II on his colourful horse, cheered by the crowd and guests.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the state government had organised economic and investment summit which was well attended and came out with action plans to accelerate industrial growth and infrastructural development of the state.