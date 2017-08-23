Kano stops 10 women from performing 2017 Hajj

By Abubakar Haruna Galadanchi

KANO – Ten female intending pilgrims have been barred from performing the 2017 hajj in Kano, the State Pilgrims Welfare Board had said.

The Board Director of Operations, Ahmad Garba, told newsmen in his office in Kano that the affected intending pilgrims were detected be pregnant sequel to pregnancy test conducted by the medical team of the Board.

He said stopping them from proceeding on the journey to Holy Land is in compliance with the directives of Nigerian Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

“We have no choice than to terminate their journey till next year when they deliver.

“All the affected pilgrims have been informed of their condition and asked to wait until next year, when they would have put to bed,” he said.

On the airlift of the intending pilgrims from the state, the Director said no fewer than 4, 379 pilgrims had been transported by Max Airline to Saudi Arabia for the 2017 Hajj.

The pilgrims were airlifted to the Holy Land in eight flights and are now in Medina.

Garba said the remaining 1,121 intending pilgrims on ground will be airlifted in two flights before the closure of the King Abdulazeez International Airport, Jeddah on Aug. 26.