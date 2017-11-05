Kano releases N294m for treatment of malnourished children

Kano State Government says it has released N294 million, as its counterpart fund, to UNICEF for the purchase of Ready-to-Use-Therapeutic-Food (RUTF) for the management and treatment of severely malnourished children in the state.

The Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, disclosed this in Kano on Sunday during the launching of anti-malarial commodities and other health interventions at the Government House, Kano.

“Our government is committed to the plight of malnourished children, it will continue to provide its support toward addressing malnutrition in the state,” he said.

He said that the state government was working together with local and international partners to ensure that drugs, medical supplies and consumables were available in every health facility and community, malnutrition.

“Our administration is also responsive to the worrisome challenge of malnutrition in Northern Nigeria including Kano, especially among children under five years,’’ he said.

Ganduje also launched the distribution of free anti-malarial drugs and diagnostic commodities, worth over N100 million for primary and secondary health care facilities across the state.

He said that the commodities would be given to most vulnerable groups of deserving women and children in the state.

The governor said that the state government had purchased kits, anti-malarial drugs and other consumables, worth over N530 million and for distribution to 748 health facilities across the 44 local governments.

Ganduje commended Volunteer Community Mobilisers (VCMs) mainly women for working tirelessly for the survival of children in the state.

He said that the state government was happy that the state was free of polio virus for 39 months.

“I believe that we are all part of the successes and all hands must be on deck to ensure that no case is reported in 2019.”

Ganduje also thanked UNICEF for partnering with Ministry of Health in engaging over 3,000 women to serve as volunteers to resolve non compliance to Oral Polio Vaccine.

He also thanked other donor agencies and the Kano Emirate Council for their efforts and continuous support to the state government in its effort aimed at improving the health care delivery system in the state.

The Chief Field Officer, UNICEF in charge of Kano and Katsina states, Mrs Padmavathi Yadla, said that malnutrition needed collective efforts from all sectors and attitudinal change in dealing with the challenge.

She congratulated Kano State Government and the people for recording 39 months of Polio free status.

She also commended the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, for working hand in hand with donor agencies toward improving health care delivery in the state.

Earlier, the Emir commended donor agencies for their untiring effort toward Polio eradication and other diseases in the state.

He called on Imams, District heads and Village heads to enlighten their people on the on hygiene, sanitation and other health related issues.