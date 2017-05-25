KanInvest: 10 Companies Sign MoUs With Kano Govt

By Akeem Oyetunji. The second Kano Economic and Investment Summit ended on Wednesday, with the state government signing no fewer than 10 Memorandum of Understandings, MoUs, with 10 companies.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while receiving the MoUs signed on behalf of the state by relevant Commissioners at the closing of the two-day summit, noted that the projects will accelerate development and boost job creation.

Some of the companies that signed the MoU include Dangote Group owned by a son of the soil, Aliko Dangote, for the establishment of Dangote Rice Mill.

Others are Brains and Hammers, Milestone International Company, Broadband Nigeria Limited and EEC among others.

Some of the projects targeted are establishment of Tricycle manufacturing plant, mass housing, construction of Kano Economic City, Solar power plant among others.

Speaking further, Governor Ganduje assured that the economic summit would now be an annual event, pronouncing the Dr Samsudeen Usman-led organising committee a standing one.

He also assured all the agencies involved in the implementation of the various developmental projects of his support as well as federal government where necessary.

During the summit, papers presented focussed on infrastructure, governance, security, ease of doing business that are necessary for accelerating development and industrial growth with the aim of generating jobs for the teeming youths of the state.