Kaduna Security Council Relaxes Curfew In 2 LGAs

The Kaduna State Security Council has relaxed the 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Zangon-Kataf local government areas with immediate effect. However, the 24-hour curfew remains in effect in Kaura local government.

The curfew in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local government areas is now for twelve hours daily, from 6pm to 6am. Medical and health personnel carrying out essential services are exempted from the curfew which was imposed in December 2016.

A statement from the state security council said that improvements in the security situation in Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs informed the decision to relax the curfew. The council noted that it was keeping the situation in a Kaura local government under review.

The decision to relax the curfew in the Jema’a and Zangon Kataf LGAs and its continuation in Kaura LGA was unanimously taken after deliberation and review of security situation in the three local government areas and the entire state.

The Kaduna State Security Council is chaired by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai. Its members include the Deputy Governor, Arc. Barnabas Yusuf Bala, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, Director DSS, Mohammed Tijjani Wakili, Brig. Gen. I.Isa, Garrison Commander, 1 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army, Rear Admiral TT Dakwat, Commandant Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia and AVM Bello Garba, Base Commander, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna.

Security agencies have also been empowered to arrest individuals and groups found violating the curfew. Furthermore, the Security Council urges security operatives to ensure enforcement using best practices.