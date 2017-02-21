Kaduna Imposes 24-Hour Curfew On 2 LGAs

The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

A statement by Samuel Arunwa, Media Aide to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, says the curfew takes immediate effect.

Arunwa said the action became necessary to protect life and property and avoid the further breakdown of law and order in the two Local Government Areas.

“All security agencies on a Special Operation in the two Local Government Areas have been directed to ensure strict compliance.

“Only essential workers and those on humanitarian services are allowed movement after due clearance by security agencies,” he said.