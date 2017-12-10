Journalist asks Police, DSS, others to call Al-Makura’s Aides to order

LAFIA – Some hoodlums suspected to be aides attached to Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa state have refused to honour invitation extended to them by the Department of State Service, DSS, in Lafia for interrogation.

The aides identified as Darda’u and Baban Laria a.k.a Master, were invited by the DSS, in connection to an attack carried out on the correspondent of Blueprint Newspapers in the state, Mohammed Yangida.

But, rather than honouring the invitation by DSS, they were represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi.

But, Yangida, insisted that “he two persons must be brought to book to serve as lesson to others”.

He explained that after the attack, he immediately rushed to the DSS office where he wrote a formal complaint on “Threat to Life”.

Yangida said further that the attack followed a story he published on November 21, 2017, regarding planned protest by youths over Buhari 2019 political activities in the state.