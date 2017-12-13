Jonathan greets Gov Wike at 50

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Rivers

State Governor, Mr. Nyeson Ezenwo Wike on his 50th birthday,

describing him as a leader who has made outstanding contributions to national development.

The ex-President who stated this in a goodwill message to the Governor

described him as a listening leader who attends to the everyday needs of his people.

A statement by Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former President’s spokesman also quoted Jonathan as expressing satisfaction with Wike’s performance both as a minister in his Government and as the Governor of Rivers State.

The statement said further:

“You are a notable democrat whose responsive and transformational pattern of leadership positively affects the lives of your people.

“As the Peoples’ Governor, you have made a mark for yourself, by

shunning the convenient highway of political acceptability and opting to spend more time with the good people of Rivers State, listening to their hopes and aspirations, and attending to their every day needs.

“Through your visionary leadership, you have raised the bar in

accountable governance with the unparalleled delivery of social and

physical infrastructure; a commitment that have earned you a fitting

epithet, ‘Mr. Projects’.

“Your Excellency, I pray that God Almighty will preserve and protect

you as you continue to improve the fortunes of Rivers State and

transform the lives of the people.”