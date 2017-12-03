Jim Ovia attributes achievements of Emefiele to training at UNN

LAGOS – Mr Jim Ovia, the Chairman of Zenith Bank, has attributed the excellent performance of Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor, to his training at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Ovia made the observation while receiving an award of Doctorate Degree of Business Administration (Honoris Causa) at the 47th Convocation Ceremony of the University in Nigeria, Nsukka at the weekend.

He said that the institution had produced many individuals that had impacted positively on the public and private sectors of Nigeria.

“The University of Nigeria as a center of excellence, is an institution that has produced industrious individuals in the private as well as public sectors of this country.

“In my role at the helm of one of the leading financial institutions in the country, I have had the privilege of meeting several alumni of this great university.

“The “Lion” appears as a symbol of strength on the university banner. In reality and particularly in the corporate steeple chase, the lions have always devoured their prey and beaten their competitors to the game.

” I’m always lucky to be on their side.

“I can attest that this university is indeed a training ground for capable, committed, and compassionate change agents, having witnessed firsthand, the quality of a product of this institution, in the person of Dr. Godwin Emefiele, who was the Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank Plc., between July, 2010 and May, 2014.

“As the present Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele’s performance and current results arguably puts him as the best Central Bank Governor in the history of Nigeria.

“These performances are no doubt due to the excellent training he received at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.”

Ovia congratulated the new graduates for their sacrifices and the sleepless nights, which he said, had finally paid off.

“However, you should know that it is not over yet.

“The long hours you spent studying in and outside the classrooms; the early mornings and the late nights you endured; and all the hard work that culminated into today’s success story are all a preparation for the life you are about to embark on.

“Be good ambassadors of this great institution wherever you find yourself and continue to display those positive attributes that saw you through,” he said.

Ovia also commended their parents and guardians for the sacrifices they made to support the new graduates’ education.

He commended the university administration, both teaching and non-teaching staff, for the efforts to towards realising the institution’s current achievements.

“As we move on after the ceremony, I will like for us to reflect on the fact that we are now saddled with the responsibility of holding up the reputation of this great institution, which we are all so proud to be associated with.

“It is my great honour to be part of this event and to share this experience with you today as Super Lions and Super Lionesses of the University of Nigeria!

“This honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration, (Honoris Causa), is an award I will cherish,” he said.