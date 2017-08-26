Jigawa Golden Stars shine over Kogi United 

Two goals in the spate of 12 minutes gave Jigawa Golden Stars a 2-0 win over Kogi United in the Matchday 23 of Bet9ja Nigeria National League, NNL in Hadejia on Saturday.

Jigawa took the lead inside second minute into the game when Deekor Abraham snatched the ball from John John before feeding Adamu Rahaqqu who shoots past United’s keeper Ogundare Detan.

Nwani Morgan was a yard off before receiving Abdulkadir Danburram’s pass and run to the edge of the box, his delivery met Abba Umar a yard off before volleying the ball in to double the lead for the hosts.

Kogi United responded with quick attack and had few scoring chances before the end of first half, John John had his shot blocked to corner, shoots wide with his second effort and Micheal Bolaji’s long range couldn’t go on target.

The boys of coach Tunde Abdulrahman gave their hosts a torrid moments through second half as Kogi United gave their all to stage a remarkable come back, but weren’t lucky to get clear cut chances.

Coach Abdulrahman who described the defeat as disappointing for Kogi United noted that his wards lost concentration in the early stages just as he questioned the officials’ call to allow Jigawa’s second goal.

The United’s gaffer praised his wards for their second half resolve adding that the club would continue to push till the end.

“Yes it’s painful and disappointing because this was not what we expected, we couldn’t cope well in the early stages and we let in the first goal, I didn’t know why the second goal was allowed as it was twice offside, who knows, may be at one nil we would have get back and claimed it.

“Our second half was superb and I’m impressed with my players’ response and push but it wasn’t enough for us to claim anything from the match.

“Well the season isn’t over we will continue to push and get better results in our remaining games for us to end the season on a high.

Assistant Coach of Jigawa Golden Stars, Abdulazeez Adeiza who was elated to survive a “tactically gifted’ Kogi United’s second half onslaught noted that the win had put them in good stead to gain promotion.

“I’m really happy with the win but it wasn’t easy as you can see Kogi United are a tactically gifted side, the quick goals rally assisted us to settle well.

“It was a tough game, especially in the second half but we managed to end it, the victory is good for us in our challenge for promotion,” Adeiza said.

Kogi United are to draw bye in next fixture (expected to be against Giwa FC) but will return forthright with another away game at FRSC in Abuja.