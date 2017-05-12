JAMB says 2017 UTME not postponed, begins Saturday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), has said that the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations UTME) scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) would still take place and “is not postponed.”

Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Spokesperson of JAMB, in a statement issued on Friday night enjoined the public to disregard messages being circulated by those it described as “mischievous characters.”

He said, “The JAMB UTME scheduled for between tomorrow (Saturday May 13 and 20 2017, will hold as scheduled. Candidates are to disregard any contrary message sent by mischief makers. JAMB will not reschedule exam for any candidate.

“This examination is not postponed and candidates are urged to disregard any contrary and misleading messages being circulated by mischievous characters who want to create confusion and apprehension. JAMB wishes all candidates participating a successful outcome in the 2017 UTME.”

The Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had alleged that some powerful forces who want the status quo to remain were bent on frustrating his efforts towards the UTME.

He had however vowed that JAMB would not return to the status quo, saying he would step on their toes no matter how big they could be.

“People are bent on creating problems where none exists. I believe their toes are very big and I don’t mind stepping on them. We believe that at the end of the day, Nigerians will know the truth and who to appreciate and who to condemn.

“So I expect all other stakeholders involved in the system not to sabotage the efforts of JAMB but reciprocate such gesture and goodwill so that we could give Nigerians the best of services they deserve”, Oloyede said.