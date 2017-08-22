JAMB releases cut off marks for Universities, Poly, NCE

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB after a consultative meeting with Vice Chancelors (VCs) and other Heads of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, has released the minimum cut off marks for higher institutions in the country.

The decision was taken at the 2017/2018 Combined Policy Meetings on Admissions into Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria which ended today.

The minimum cut off marks for admissions into universities in Nigeria was fixed at 120, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education pegged at 100, while that of Innovative Enterprising Institutes was set for 110.

While no admission will be made by any institution without prior approval of JAMB, the academic institutions are at liberty to raise their cut off marks for admission above the minimum set by JAMB.

The admissions into public degree awarding institutions for the 2017 UTME examination will end on January 15, 2018 while for private institutions will on January 31, 2018.

The meeting also approved that the decisions on first choice candidates by universities which will end on October 15, 2017 and second choice candidates will end on December 15, 2017 after which the remaining students will be available in the market place for other institutions till the January 2018 closing dates.

The JAMB has also introduced a Central Admission Processing System, CAPS which will be used to streamline admission processes among institutions and to address challenges associated with the former approach.

The Registrar of JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, said advocated a dynamic educational policy as related to admissions.

“All over the world, there is agitation for dynamic educational policy,” he said.

“JAMB only admits for National Diploma, not Higher National Diploma; so why should we use the same requirement for ND and BSC, that is unreasonable parity.

“We should not be sentimental in fixing our cut off mark; we need not over-dramatise issue of cut off mark.”