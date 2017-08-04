Israeli Embassy Intercepts Organized Group Visa Fraud Attempt

The Embassy of Israel in Nigeria has intercepted an organized group visa-fraud syndicate involving 21 Nigerians.

According to a statement by Senior Media & Political Officer, Tony Obiechina,

the Embassy was able to detect the fraud by making use of Israel’s advanced tools and techniques to fish out fraudulent applications.

He said the Embassy does not usually publicize issues like this, but due to the number of people involved and the organized method, it is important to keep the people informed about these developments so that we can collectively improve the system.

“These acts hurt the reputation of Nigeria and elongate the visa processing time for genuine applicants.

“All the relevant details and the names of the people involved have been submitted to the appropriate authorities,” he added.