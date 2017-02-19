Iree Baptist High School old students refurbish lab to mark 40th anniversary

The old students of Iree Baptist High School in Osun State, 1977 Set, over the weekend got together to mark the 40th anniversary of their leaving the school.

One of the major highlights of the anniversary, which held between February 17 and 19, was the refurbishing of the school’s dilapidated laboratory by the old students.

The anniversary, which also coincided with the Annual Convention of the school’s alumni association, also included a Dinner and Awards Night.

Some committed members of the association were honored during the dinner and awards night.

Those honoured included Dr. Tunde Kajogbola, Jacob Remi Kajogbola, Alhaji Segun Adekunle, Nathaniel Odusola, Olaniyi Ibiyemi and Dr. Simeon Adeyemi Afolayan.

The old students also embarked on the cleaning of selected locations in Iree town, organized a quiz competition and career talk.

There was also the Miss IBHS Beauty pageant, a novelty match and the Annual General Meeting of the association as part of the celebration.