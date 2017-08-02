IPCR boss advocates ways to avoid culture of violence in Nigeria 

By Innocent Odoh

The Director General, Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), Professor Oshita O. Oshita has expressed the need to build the capacities of many institutions in Nigeria if the war against the culture of violence must be wiped out.

A statement issued by the media aide of the IPCR DG, Michael Abu, made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, said that Professor Oshita gave the expression while declaring open the first Advanced Conflict Management Course (ACMC) of the Institute’s National Peace Academy (NPA) in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the Basic Conflict Management Course (BCMC) of the academy, which commenced last year serves as the foundation course adding that the curriculum has been elevated to a higher level for the ACMC.

According to him, the Institute had previewed meetings with the facilitators who have proven to be highly experienced while enjoining the participants to make the best use of the opportunities being offered by the Institute as pioneer students of the ACMC.

For the Nigerian Infrastructure for Peace to work, Oshita said the capacities of the personnel and staff of strategic institutions and organizations must continually be built to strengthen the operations of the peace infrastructure, the statement said.

In fulfilling part of its mandate, he added that IPCR through the NPA will continue to provide various training needs so as to build clusters of peace practitioners in the country.

Head of the NPA, Dr. Bosede Awodola in her remarks, disclosed that close to 30 individuals from the Nigerian Air Force, Police, Nigeria Prisons, Judiciary, Peace Corps, DSS, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and CSOs from across the country will be participating for the 2-weeklong course, the statement added.

According to her, facilitators for the training are drawn from the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, University of Ibadan (UI), University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), and the National Defence College (NDC), Abuja among others.