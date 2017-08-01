Integrity: NFF goes tough on defaulters

The Nigeria Football Federation on Tuesday called on the Football Associations in the 36 States and the FCT to forward to it names of persons in their jurisdiction who are still defiantly wearing multiple hats in Nigerian Football.

“All affiliates of the Nigeria Football Federation and indeed all Football Stakeholders are advised to submit the list of officials that have failed to comply with the directive of the NFF to relinquish one position out of the two or more positions occupied that portends a clear conflict of interest in the discharge of their duties,” read the circular, signed by NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

The circular stated further: “In view of the fact that the NFF has completed the process of accepting the submission of acknowledged copies and prove of resignation letters from all those that have since complied to the directive of the Federation, the NFF is now prepared to fully bring to book all defaulters in this regard.”

The circular gave the names of football officials who have complied with the NFF directives as Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi, Alhaji Bature Sale, Usman Haruna Ilerika, Godwin Bamigboye, Anguwan Sumali Kwali and J. O. Olayemi.

The charge to the officials’ appointment committees went thus: “The NFF wishes to advise all match officials’ appointment committees (Referees Appointment Committee and Match Commissioners Appointment Committee) at all levels to ensure that any official that is appointed for a match is not removed, changed, replaced or substituted except by the Committee that has so appointed the said official.

“Any Committee member that is found to have unilaterally removed, changed, replaced or substituted any appointed official shall be charged before the Ethics Committee of the NFF accordingly. All members of the various appointment committees at all levels are to report such actions to the NFF Integrity Unit immediately.”