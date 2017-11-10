Insecurity: CAN calls for recruitment of more security personnel

ABUJA – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday called on the Federal Government to recruit additional policemen to address security challenges across the country.

The President of the Association, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He described as grossly inadequate the current number of serving policemen in the country, saying that 300,000 policemen could not police a nation of about 200 million people even with the best of equipment.

“We also advised that more police be recruited.

“We have the problems of kidnapping, armed robbery, herdsmen attacks, militancy is also on the increase. About 300,000 Policemen cannot police a nation of about 200 million people, even if they are given the best of equipment.

“There are lots of young people who are ready to work. Government should therefore vote more funds for security.

Ayokunle also advised the federal government to address the issues of farmers and herdsmen clashes across the country.

The CAN leader stressed the need for the government to look into the area of “lopsided appointments where some states have 30 people and another state having less than three.’’

He noted that, “this will not give any sense of belonging to the government and to the country.’’

On CAN’s opposition to Sukuk bond, Ayokunle said the association’s members were not opposed to Muslims running their own financial system.

“But it is wrong for the government to be the one who will be promoting it and initiating it. It was a violation of the constitution.

“We have talked to the government today to keep the sanctity of the constitution which will guide the behaviour and actions of everyone.

“They must be able to keep everybody together,’’ he said.

The Secretary General of Jama’atul Nasiril Islam, Dr Khalid Aliyu, who also spoke to the correspondents after members of the Muslim Ulama met behind closed doors with Buhari, said they advised the president on the need to be fair to all.

He lauded the president for convening the meeting because it provided the opportunity for religious leaders to offer useful suggestions for the general good of the society.

Aliyu revealed that the group also prayed with the president and thanked God for his speedy recovery.

NAN reports that the separate consultative meetings between Buhari and the religious leaders was the first of its kind since the inception of this administration.