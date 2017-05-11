INEC Raises Committee To Plan 2019 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, inaugurated the Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC).

The Committee is charged with the responsibility of planning the 2019 general elections.

Also, the Commission approved the 2017 – 2021 Strategic Plan for immediate implementation, following its validation by stakeholders.

The EPPC’s Terms of Reference are:

1. Coordinate all Departmental and State inputs into the planning of elections

2. Monitor the performance of the two-year budget estimates for the general elections, identify gaps and advise the Commission appropriately

3. Produce a comprehensive, costed Election Project Plan (EPP) for the Commission’s approval

4. Ensure the integration of the EPP and the EMS for effective implementation and monitoring

5. Provide quarterly progress report on implementation of the EPP up to the Election Day.

The Committee members are:

1. Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu, National Commissioner (Chairman)

2. Dr. Adekunle Ogunmola, National Commissioner (Member)

3. Engineer Abubakar Nahuche, National Commissioner (Member)

4. Prof. Bolade Eyinla, Chief Technical Adviser to Hon. Chairman (Member)

5. Prof. Mohammad Kuna, Special Adviser to Hon. Chairman (Member)

6. Mr. Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, CPS to Hon. Chairman (Member)

7. Prof. Abubakar Momoh, Director General, Electoral Institute (Member)

8. Mr. A.T Yusuf, Director, Operations (Member)

9. Engr Chidi Nwafor, Director ICT (Member)

10. Mr Iro Gambo, Director, Voter Registry (Member)

11. Mr Aminu Idris, Director, EPM (Member)

12. Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola, Director, Legal Services (Member)

13. Mrs Ruth Endeley, Director, Estate & Works (Member)

14. Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, Director, Voter Education & Publicity (Member)

15. Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu, Director, Procurement (Member)

16. Mr Ndeche Okechukwu, Director, Planning & Monitoring (Secretary)

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at a brief ceremony to inaugurate the Committee, tasked the members to immediately devote themselves to ensuring that the 2019 general elections are better than the previous ones. He also charged them to commence the implementation of the Strategic Plan 2017 – 2021 and to ensure the actualization of all its envisaged goals. He proclaimed that with the inauguration of the Committee, and the approval of the Strategic Plan, the Commission “is now in an election mode.”

Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Okechukwu Ibeanu while thanking the Commission for the opportunity to serve, promised that the members would immediately devote themselves to the onerous task of making the 2019 general elections a successful one. He said the members regard the assignment as a great honour and privilege for which no stone will be left unturned to achieve the Commission’s goals.