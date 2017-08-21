Immigration Launches New Passport Collection, Data Capturing Center in Abuja

ABUJA – The Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS has successfully completed the construction of a world class passport collection and data capturing center for citizens and foreigners at the NIS headquarters, Sauka, Abuja.

The prefab construction project which was handled by Karmod Nigeria Ltd., consists of six individual units on 3x7M steel cabins jointed together to create 126 sqm work station which was later sub divided into offices, server room, rest rooms & waiting area. The project commenced on the 4th of July 2017 and was completed in a record time of twenty-one days.

NIS project manager confirmed that the entire project was delivered to the organization at a very reasonable cost compared to concrete block building of similar structural design, durability and size.

According to the General Manager Karmod Nigeria, Mr. Fehim Ozkanca, the jointed container structure is about 126sqm and is made up of 5 offices,4 Restrooms, 72 seater capacity waiting area for citizens awaiting their documents and 70sqm beautifully landscaped exterior which gives the building a beautiful and eco-friendly ambience.

Speaking on the durability and eco-friendliness of prefab structures, Mr. Fehim added that

“… This jointed container that we just completed for the Nigerian Immigration Service has a lifespan of over 100 years and compares favorably against any type of concrete structures anywhere in the world. It is also built with eco-friendly materials to make it environmentally sustainable.”

The building is expected to be commissioned soon by the Nigeria Immigration Service.