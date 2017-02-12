Imeh, Adegoke win Rainoil/Ikoyi Club Masters Tennis

Joseph Imeh and Sarah Adegoke have emerged Men and Women singles champions of the 3rd Rainoil/Ikoyi Club 1938 Masters Tennis Championship.

Imeh defeated Emmanuel Idoko 6-3, 6-4 while Adegoke retain the women’s title with a 6-1, 5-0 (rtd) scoreline over Ronke Akingbade. The winners each pocketed N250,000 while the finalists got N200, 000. The four semifinalists at the five-day tournament were also rewarded with N150, 000 each. Other participants also got range of cash prizes.

Speaking at the end of the final, Group Executive Director, Rainoil, Mrs Godrey Ogbechie said the energy outfit will continue to invest in the development of youths through sports especially tennis for those that want to take it as a career.

She said, “We have been involved in tennis sponsorship for over 13 years and we want to take Nigerian tennis to an enviable height. My husband, in particular, is so passionate about tennis and I know he will go any length see the sport develop. He has the desire to see a Nigerian player in the Grand Slam”

NTF President, Sani Ndanusa commended Rainoil for their unrelenting commitment to Nigerian tennis adding that their backing of Sylvester Emmanuel, who is on a $ 90, 000 scholarship to at the Pereriba Tennis Academy in Barcelona, Spain, speaks volume of their passion to see Nigeria excel at the sport at global level. He disclosed that in 2015 Rainoil had also sponsored Emmanuel to a US training trip.

Ndanusa while presenting a giant trophy as a gift to Rainoil in NTF appreciation of their commitment to tennis development said “Similar to our plan, you have mapped out a route for a Nigerian player regarding the Grand Slam. The NTF will continue to give technical support, monitor as well as give opportunity to make sure that the dream is realized.”