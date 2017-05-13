Ignore threat by Boko Haram to bomb Abuja – Army

Nigerian Army has reacted to the two video clips released by one of the released Boko Haram terrorists in exchange for the abducted 82 Chibok school girls.

According to Army spokesperson, Brig Gen Sani Usman, “In the first clip the terrorist, among other things, made boastful and spurious allegations, while the second clip was about alleged indoctrination of some of the abducted Chibok school girls in captivity.”

Prompt News recalls that in the video clip, the Boko Haram terrorist who spoke warned of an imminent bombing of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

But, Usman said “We wish to state that the terrorist has lost touch with current realities.

“It was aimed at seeking relevance and attention.

“As you are all aware, he was a direct beneficiary of the process that led to the release of 82 of the abducted girls, and does not have a say or capacity to do anything, therefore his threats should be ignored.

“We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.

“We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations.

“The Nigerian Air Force is unrelenting in its bombardment while other Security Agencies are equally doing their best.

“Therefore, we wish to solicit for more support, cooperation and understanding of the public, particularly members of the Press.

“We should not give in to terrorists propaganda and empty threats. We have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that require more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry.

“Gone were the days when people glamorize terrorists and their criminal acts, Usman said.