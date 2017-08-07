ICPC Board: Osinbajo drops 2 nominees under probe

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed that two new nominees into the Board of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, be stepped down.

Mr Laolu Akande, spokesperson to Mr Osinbajo announced this via his Twitter handle.

The decision to stepped down the nominees was informed by the ongoing investigations against them by the same ICPC that they are to serve.

“We are stepping down 2 of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict.

“While existence of allegations or petitions against someone should’nt necessarily disqualify them from considerations for appointments, this case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them

“A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration ‘ll always do the right thing,” Akande tweeted.

While the tweet did not reveal their names, Prompt News gathered that those informed are women – Hadiza Aliyu and Saad Alanamu.