IBB Speaks On PDP Convention, Atiku’s Return

MINNA – Former Nigeria’s Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, Wednesday, expressed confidence in the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa-led convention organising committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

While expressing optimism that they would conduct a rancour free, acceptable convention, Babangida said; “PDP will see one of the best convention like never before.”

The former military President spoke when Governor Okowa, accompanied by the Chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and top officials of the party met him at his country home at Minna, Niger State.

On the return of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s return to the PDP, Babangida said; “he is a Nigerian, he is allowed to go to any party and our constitution allows it, so, it is not new and there is nothing wrong for politicians to move from one party to another.”

He said; “I have here, the chairman of the caretaker committee, former chairman of Kaduna State, the Chairman of convention planning committee, the Governor of Delta State with the officials for the convention, I am glad they are working hard and I have seen that they want to make sure that the convention of the PDP is rancour free, transparent and everybody will be given a level playing ground”.

Makarfi who also spoke disclosed that the visit was in line with the tradition of the PDP where elders and leaders of the party are consulted for the right decisions to be taken.

Governor Okowa on his part assured that the convention will be successful stating, “a lot has been put on ground for a successful Convention to be held, we thank the Caretaker Committee of our party because they have done a lot ahead of the inauguration on Monday and since then, we have held several meetings.”

VANGUARD