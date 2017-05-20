IBB Golf Lady Captain, Grace Ihonvbere tees off her one-year tenure

The newly elected Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Grace Ihonvbere, on Saturday, began her one-year tenure with an inaugural 18 hole tournament.

The event is being graced by over 120 amateur golfers from within Abuja and other golf Clubs across the nation.

Among those who battled on the course are the newly elected lady captain, Grace Ihonvbere, immediate past lady captain, Lami Ahmed, former National President, Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria, LGAN, Ngozi Osuhor, Current Zonal Vice President, LGAN, Ekanem Ekwueme, former past Lady Captains, Barrister Mirabel Edozie, Aphia Yaduma, Farida Wada, Namfe Nanwor, as well as top Amateur Golfers.

The wife of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, Grace Ihonvbere while performing the ceremonial tee off, promised that her one-year administration will be full of activities.

She described her inaugural tournament as a kick-start of her agenda and programmes for her tenure.

“It’s my inaugural, it’s my activities to roll out my plans and also to showcase those lovely ladies I will be working with during my tenure.

“This is first of its kind in the IBB international Golf and Country Club, and this is to tell the world that am here to change things,” she said.

The 52-year-old Golfer, Grace Ihonvbere said the Ladies section will witness lots of activities which include every Thursday Kitty among ladies, Children and Ladies Development Golf Clinic among others.

” I will also organize Ladies Open competition, Ladies Close tournament, crazy Golf event, Caddies competition and lady captain’s cup.

“I also have in my programme to organise a tournament among embassies in Nigeria to strengthen our existing relationship and cultural diversity as well as Charity golf event where the proceeds will go to less privileges “, she boasted.

While putting at the hole 10 to signal the end of her tenure, the immediate Past Captain, Lami Ahmed called on ladies to give maximum support to her successor.

The 18 hole event will be rounded up with a dinner where the winners of every categories will be announced and trophy and prizes will be presented to them.