Human Empowerment & Infrastructural Dev Confrence Holds in Abuja

By Paul Efiong

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to declare open the Nigeria Human Empowerment and Infrastructural Development conference holding next week in Abuja.

The Nigeria Human Empowerment and Infrastructural Development Conference and Award 2017 is organized by managers of Nigeria Human Empowerment and Community Development Program in conjunction with the Presidency and the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs). The theme os the conference is:Human Empowerment and Infrastructural Development: ‘Impact and Deficiencies’.

The main objective of the conference and award according to the organizers will be to address major challenges and hindrances that are jeopardizing accurate implementation of SDGs in Africa as well as recommends possible measures in eliminating them.

it will also be used to reward people in both private and public sector who have tried their best to implement human oriented projects.

No fewer than 20 National and International media Organizations will cover the event at Trancorp Hilton,Abuja.

“The Conference will provide all delegates an opportunity to pursue by initiating a rendezvous for stakeholders from both Private and public sectors of the plural society to interact, cross examine issues and rub minds together as a matter of collective responsibility, thereby taking unanimous decisions towards human development and empowerment as well as progressive advancement in positive direction.”

A statement by the organisers which was signe by the Project secretary general Faith Thomas ESQ and the area project reprehensive and legal adviser, Barr. Njideka Nnaji (Mrs) also disclosed the conference readiness to transcends through progressive bid to explore the ingenuity and skill needed to exploit Nigeria environment, as well as to administer infrastructure, in order to manage limited natural resources such as water and agricultural products and human capital motivation as well as development of strong force of partnership with both the law makers and other developmental institutions so as to achieve a holistic development of Pan-African microcosm society in line with the SDGs objective.

According to the release, the high light of the event shall include: official presentation of partnership certificate to delegates, selection of project contractors, and management consultants presentation of an international recognized Society Development & Commendation Awards to selected deserving individuals, institutions and organized bodies. Others include selection and appointment of regional project management consultants as well as commissioning of some of the Completed Projects in Nigeria etc.

It was gathered that the project team, which is currently operational in over 19 states of the federation was inaugurated by the immediate past government of President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and has since contributed immensely towards different human and developmental projects.

On the awards, the group explained that the selection of nominees was based on integrity and sincerity of purpose emphasizing that the awards will serve as additional force of motivation to the recipients.

Prompt News Online learnt that the project and conference were established under the fundamental principles of developmental partnership with major focus in the ongoing Nigeria Human Empowerment and Community Development Program.